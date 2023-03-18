chiesa
Chiesa is eager to start against Inter Milan

March 18, 2023 - 8:48 am

Federico Chiesa returned to the field in Juventus’ game against Freiburg and bagged a goal as the Bianconeri reached the next round of the Europa League.

The attacker remains one man who can deliver in any game and the club has been patient with his recovery from a long-term injury.

Chiesa is not yet at his peak fitness, which means the black and whites will not give him too much to do soon.

The attacker is now being eased into life back at the club but wants to start the next game.

 A report on Calciomercato reveals that after his goal-scoring return on Thursday, the Euro 2020 winner wants to be a part of the team against Inter Milan.

That match would be one of the most important Derby d’Italia matches in recent seasons, and Chiesa wants to contribute from the start.

Juve FC Says

It would be great to see Chiesa in the game, but his desire to play will not be the determinant.

The attacker is a key player, but he is just returning from a serious injury and must prove his fitness before we trust him with starts in tough fixtures like the game against Inter Milan.

