Federico Chiesa endured a ten-month injury setback last year but has since made a remarkable return to peak form in the early weeks of the current season.

When Juventus acquired him, they secured one of Europe’s premier attackers, attracting interest from several other top clubs.

In his debut season with the club, Chiesa quickly established himself as one of the world’s elite players, although he initially faced challenges when Max Allegri took over as manager.

However, this season has seen a transformation, as the manager’s new system has positioned him closer to the opponent’s goal, enhancing his goal-scoring opportunities for the team.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Chiesa is now being recognised as a leader in the Bianconeri dressing room and one of the squad’s most crucial contributors.

In light of this, the club is already in the process of preparing a new contract for him, underlining their determination to keep him as an integral part of the team for the foreseeable future.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is such a key player for us and it is hard to see a successful Juve side without him in the squad.

The attacker will continue to get attention from other clubs, so we must secure his long-term future as soon as possible.