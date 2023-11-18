Federico Chiesa stole the show as Italy emerged victorious against North Macedonia in their Euro 2024 qualifiers last night.

The attacker had missed the last two international windows due to injury, and it is widely acknowledged that the team performs better when he is on the field.

Chiesa lived up to expectations, starting in his preferred position in Luciano Spalletti’s 4-3-3 formation last night.

With this win, Italy is now just one point away from qualifying for the Euros next year in Germany.

Fans are thrilled to have him back in the team, and the attacker himself expressed his joy at getting the opportunity to play for the national team again.

After the game, the Azzurri star said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I was sad not to be available for the first two sets of games, but I am very glad to be back in the Italy jersey. I felt pain, as I was changing direction and he crashed into me. These things happen at international level, the defenders want to make their presence felt.”

Juve FC Says

It was refreshing to see Chiesa back in the national team colours and doing so well.

It would be great if he could help them qualify for the Euros because he will return to Turin very happy and full of confidence.