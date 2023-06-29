Chiesa is not keen on joining Newcastle but wants to work with Klopp

Federico Chiesa has caught the attention of clubs in the Premier League, and Juventus may be open to the possibility of letting the talented attacker depart.

While Juventus is keen on retaining the services of the Serie A star, they have been actively strengthening their squad with new signings to support Chiesa’s performances.

Although Chiesa is considered a key player for Juventus, the club is willing to entertain offers if they meet their expectations.

Currently, Newcastle United and Liverpool are leading the race for his signature. However, according to reports from Football Italia, Chiesa is not particularly interested in a move to Newcastle.

On the other hand, he may consider a switch to Liverpool, despite their failure to qualify for the upcoming Champions League campaign. Chiesa reportedly admires Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, and the opportunity to work under him could be a significant factor in his decision-making process. As a result, Liverpool might make a bid for the talented winger.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the finest members of our squad and should be central in our efforts to rebuild the group.

However, he is struggling to hit his best form under Max Allegri and might ask the club to sell him so that he can play under another manager and Klopp is one of the best in the business.