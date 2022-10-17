Chiesa is one step away from returning to action for Juventus

Juventus has been without Federico Chiesa for almost a year, but the attacker will soon return to action for the club.

Chiesa was brilliant at Euro 2020 as Italy won the competition and we expected him to have a good season in the league. However, injury struck and that effectively derailed Juve’s push for the league title.

They have been without him ever since and it has not been easy for his other teammates.

He is an influential player who can change games on his own, so the Bianconeri will benefit from having him in the squad.

They have now been handed a major boost as he is ever closer to a return to first-team football.

A report from Football Italia reveals he will play in a friendly for the club soon and if he comes through it unscathed, he would be allowed to begin full training regularly.

Juve FC Says

This is one of the best pieces of news from Turin today because Chiesa is such an important player for us.

The winger has always delivered for the Bianconeri and he will certainly make us much better when he starts playing.

Allegri has complained about missing key players. He must deliver regular wins when Chiesa returns for selection.