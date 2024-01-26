Federico Chiesa’s injury struggles persist, and the attacker is set to miss Juventus’ upcoming match against Empoli this weekend. Over the past few weeks, Chiesa has been grappling with persistent injury issues, causing frustration for Juventus.

Fortunately, the emergence of Kenan Yildiz has provided an additional attacking option for Juve. However, Chiesa, with his experience, remains a valuable asset on the field, and his absence has been felt by the team.

While Juventus had hoped for Chiesa to be fit for the Empoli game, a report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests that he has not fully recovered and is now targeting a return for the match against Inter Milan.

Juve FC Says

Losing Chiesa for another game is not good, but thankfully, we have done well in his absence so far.

The team will remain in good shape in the game, but it will be great to have him back in the squad for the match against Inter Milan.

That game would be tougher, and he has to be in top physical condition to partake in the fixture.