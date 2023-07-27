Juventus is set to face AC Milan early tomorrow morning in the first pre-season game of their American tour after their scheduled match against Barcelona was cancelled.

With the extra time available, the team has been working on their system and plans for the game and the upcoming season, raising fans’ expectations for a strong performance.

Max Allegri, the Juventus manager, now has the support of Cristiano Giuntoli, allowing him to focus on training the team and achieving positive results on the pitch.

While Allegri previously favoured the 4-3-3 formation during his first spell at the club, he now prefers a 3-5-2 system. However, this has led to a disagreement with Federico Chiesa, who is not fond of playing as a wing-back due to the defensive responsibilities involved.

Nevertheless, Chiesa may get his wish to play in a more advanced role when Juventus faces AC Milan. Tuttomercatoweb’s preview of the game suggests that Timothy Weah is expected to start his first match for Juventus, while Chiesa might be positioned as one of the two strikers in a 3-5-2 formation alongside Moise Kean.

With this lineup, Juventus aims to find a balance that suits the players’ strengths and maximizes their attacking potential.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one player we all want to see performing better than he is doing at the moment, as he is one of the best attackers in Italy.

He has struggled since Allegri returned, but this pre-season is a good time for the manager and the forward to find where he performs the best, so he can be explosive during the campaign.