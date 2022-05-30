Chiesa is working hard to return on schedule for Juventus next season

Federico Chiesa has not played for Juventus since January when he tore his ACL, and he has been on a long road to recovery since his successful surgery to repair the damage.

The attacker will be gutted to have been injured at an important stage of the season, and his absence is one reason Juve finished poorly.

The Euro 2020 winner is now set to be a part of their team from the start of the next season, according to reports.

Just like most of his teammates, he is currently on holidays, and he was recently spotted watching the Monte Carlo Grand Prix with Dusan Vlahovic.

Tutto Sport claims he doesn’t want to rush his return to action, but he is determined not to extend it either.

The attacker is now working hard to get back in shape in time, and he has even agreed to cut down on his holiday by up to 10 days.

Juve FC Says

After missing around half a year with an injury, Chiesa should naturally be keen to return to football action again.

The attacker has been missed by both his club and country, and it would be much better if he is available while we plan for the next campaign.