Last weekend, Juventus contended the Derby della Mole in the absence of their two star strikers Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

Luckily for Max Allegri, goals from Federico Gatti and Arkadiusz sealed the three points, but the Bianconeri supporters were left concerned by the situation, especially with a clash against Milan looming on the horizon.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the two stars are set for contrasting fates during the international break.

As the source reveals, Chiesa will join Luciano Spalletti’s Italy ranks, along with his Juventus teammates Federico Gatti, Manuel Locatelli and Moise Kean.

The report explains that the Euro 2020 winner was already feeling comprehensively better on the day of the Derby.

Therefore, he will be part of the Azzurri ranks where his condition will be closely monitored. It will be up to Spalletti to decide whether to field him or not in the two upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The European champions will host Malta on Saturday in Bari before taking on England at Wembley the following Tuesday in a rematch of the Euro 2020 final.

On the other hand, Vlahovic will remain at home in Turin. As the source explains, the striker is feeling pain in the lower back, so he’ll have to skip Serbia’s next encounters.

The 23-year-old will be working on recovering ahead of the San Siro clash against Milan on October 22.