Chiesa, Kostic and the most interesting stats and facts leading to Inter-Juventus

Ahead of tonight’s decisive battle between Inter and Juventus, the Bianconeri’s official website provides us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

While only one of the two rivals will reach the grand finale, the Old Lady has the most appearances in the domestic cup final (21) while the Nerazzurri land third (14) behind Roma (16).

Moreover, Juventus have been regular participants in the final recent years. They managed to go all the way to the final in seven of the last eight editions. This would be their fourth appearance in a row.

For his part, Filip Kostic remains one of the best assist providers in the current generation. The Serbian has provided 52 assists since 2018/19, so he’s only behind Man City legend Kevin De Bruyne (57) amongst Europe’s top five leagues.

In the current campaign, only Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (10) has produced more assists than Kostic (eight).

Asides from Krzysztof Piatek who scored 12 goals, Federico Chiesa is the only player to hit double-figures by scoring 10 strikers in the Coppa Italia since 2018/19.

Finally, Danilo and Kostic and the two players who have featured the most for Juventus this season. Both players took part in 45 out of 46 matches played in all competitions.