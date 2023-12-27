Juventus is currently grappling with the fitness concerns of key players as they prepare for their upcoming match against AS Roma this weekend. The team, managed by Max Allegri, has been performing well in the league, and the upcoming match against Roma is expected to be one of their most challenging encounters of the season.

Given Inter Milan’s formidable form, Juventus recognises the importance of maintaining a winning streak to stay competitive in the league. Meanwhile, Roma, under the management of Jose Mourinho, is determined to secure a top-four spot, and the upcoming game serves as an opportunity to demonstrate their serious ambitions.

Several Juventus players are currently nursing various injuries, and the club is eager to have them back in contention. According to Calciomercato, Manuel Locatelli and Federico Chiesa participated in partial full training in the latest session. However, Dusan Vlahovic trained separately from the group.

The fitness status of these key players, including Locatelli, Chiesa, and Vlahovic, will be closely monitored by Juventus fans, hoping for their availability in the crucial clash against Roma.

Juve FC Says

Roma will be tough opponents and we will need our best men on the pitch from the beginning.

However, we must not risk the fitness of anyone and field them if they are not ready to play.