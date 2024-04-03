Federico Chiesa is not getting carried away with Juventus’ win against Lazio in the Coppa Italia yesterday.

The attacker scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win and is relieved that the team has won again.

The last two months have been terrible for the Bianconeri as they continued to fail to win games, opening a chance for teams below them on the league table to catch up.

In that period, they have dropped from the top side in the league to third and are not so far from becoming fourth in the standings in their bid to finish inside the Champions League places.

The win against Lazio comes as a huge boost to their chance of winning a trophy, but Chiesa wants to win the next league games before the return leg.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Already at the beginning of the second half, we entered the field in a more determined manner, we wanted the result, which hasn’t happened in these two months. We are happy with the performance, but we must remember that this is the Italian Cup. We will think back to the Italian Cup in a month, now we have to think about the championship and put things right.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa knows we have to do better in the league because securing a Champions League spot is a must.

Our players did well in the game against Lazio and we now look forward to them taking that form to the league.