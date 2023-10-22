Federico Chiesa has made the Juventus squad for their against AC Milan today as the striker recovers from injury.

Chiesa has been out of action for at least two weeks, forcing him to miss Italy’s matches in the last international break.

Juve has been eager to get him back, considering that he is one of their key players and the match against Milan is a good game for him to return.

Chiesa only joined the team training two days ago and it remains unclear if he will play any role in the match against Milan.

However, a report on Football Italia reveals he has been named in the Bianconeri squad to face the Milanese team.

Juve fans would want to see him on the pitch, but Max Allegri knows he must properly manage the Azzurri star; otherwise, he could lose him for another extended period.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa’s return is a major positive for us as a club and the attacker could be the difference between winning and losing for us in this match.

However, we have to be sure he is ready to play before we let him step onto the field for the fixture because it makes no sense to lose him again.