Chiesa misses Nantes match and Pogba is also not in the squad

Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa are confirmed absentees from the Juventus squad for this evening’s match against Nantes in the Europa League, reports Football-Italia.

Both players have been back in training, albeit not always with the main group but at least they are both kicking a ball but it is not enough to see them feature in tonight’s crucial second-leg clash.

The specific reason why Chiesa will not play a part has not been given and no doubt Max Allegri will clear that up for us later today.

Regards Pogba, we all know his situation and to be honest, no one will be surprised at his omission, in fact, the surprise will come when he actually takes to the field of play.

Juve FC Says

This is now becoming tiresome, especially with Pogba but Chiesa has not been much better with his injury record and having so many star men waylaid so often is something the club needs to get to grips with.

Injured players cost us a lot of money and also cost us with their absence, we need fit quality players that we can rely on, it is now clear that we are unable to rely on the likes of Pogba and Chiesa long term, they just seem far too injury prone.