Chiesa must sign a new Juventus contract if he is not sold this summer

Federico Chiesa’s future at Juventus has been the subject of much discussion in the last few weeks and this could be his last summer at the club.

Since he suffered a long-term injury a year ago, the attacker has not been the same player and it seems Juve might listen to offers for his signature in this transfer window.

The club would love to keep the Euro 2020 winner, who has a contract at the Allianz Stadium until 2025.

This protects his value, but that will change significantly when he enters the last term of his contract at the end of next season.

Juve is now at a crossroads and a report on Tuttojuve claims if he does not leave the club by the close of this transfer window, the Bianconeri will get him on a new contract.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa does not seem to suit Max Allegri’s system, so we should consider offloading the Azzurri star in this transfer window.

The attacker is still valuable and we will make a lot of money if he leaves the club now. However, if we let him stay and he fails to sign a contract extension, we might be forced to make as low as 20m euros from his departure when he has just a year left on his contract.