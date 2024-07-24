Federico Chiesa is back at Juventus to prepare for the new season, but his future remains uncertain.

Juve offered him a new deal before the end of last season, but he has not signed it yet and will become a free agent next summer.

The club is eager for him to make a decision on his future, but they also seem to have given up on keeping him.

Chiesa gambled on a good performance at Euro 2024, but Italy failed to advance beyond the round of 16, impacting his market value.

Links to AS Roma and Napoli have recently cooled off, leaving Chiesa with limited options among quality clubs.

The Bianconeri are now open to letting him leave for a good fee and hope offers will begin to come in soon.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims there is almost no chance of Chiesa remaining at Juventus.

The report suggests the attacker is more likely to leave now because he is no longer in their plans.

Juve is in Germany for pre-season preparations, and Chiesa is not part of that group, which is a clear indication that they can do without him.

Juve FC Says

We need to sort out Chiesa’s future as soon as possible and move on with preparations for the new season.