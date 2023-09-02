Federico Chiesa, who garnered interest from top clubs in Europe during the previous transfer window, was potentially set to depart Juventus. However, a deal could not be reached, and he has since become a key figure in Juventus’ plans for the current season. The Bianconeri have high expectations for Chiesa’s continued contributions to the team.

Chiesa’s existing contract with Juventus runs until 2025, and the club is willing to extend his deal further. Despite a previous long-term injury, Chiesa is displaying signs of returning to his best form, which has prompted discussions about an extension.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Chiesa and the club are open to including a release clause in his contract. While the release clause may not be officially disclosed, Juventus will reportedly agree to let him leave if a certain amount is offered. This arrangement provides both Chiesa and the club with flexibility, ensuring that his future is secured regardless of his performance, while also potentially allowing him to explore other opportunities if a specific offer materialises.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is an important asset for us and we need to protect the attacker at all costs in this campaign.

He is one player we hope to have in our squad when we achieve success and it would be helpful if he returns to his best form in this campaign.