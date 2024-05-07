Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is reportedly willing to extend his contract with the club through a bridge agreement.

The Bianconeri will be looking to secure Champions League football as soon as possible and turn their attention to the market and renewal front following the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta.

One of the hottest topics on the table has been Chiesa’s contractual situation. The Italian is currently running on a deal that will expire in 2025.

Many believe that the management would have no choice but to sell the player this summer if he doesn’t pen a new contract, as Juve wouldn’t want to lose one of their main stars for free a year later.

Nevertheless, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) offers positive updates on this particular front.

The pink newspaper claims Chiesa is open to signing a short-term agreement, pushing back the deadline by one year (June 2026).

This maneuver would allow the club to regain some leverage and buy valuable time. The two parties would then be able to negotiate a longer agreement next season.

Juventus pulled off a similar move last season with Adrien Rabiot, although the Frenchman’s contract was only a few days away from reaching its expiration date.

The Frenchman now finds himself in a similar situation, with his future in Turin shrouded in mystery.