Chiesa opens up on his painful road to full recovery

Federico Chiesa has opened up on his injury hell after returning to action following ten months on the sidelines.

The attacker suffered a long-term setback at the start of this year and only just started playing for the team.

He is hoping to return to full fitness by training hard and playing some games during this World Cup break.

Roberto Mancini has selected him for his latest Italy squad after they missed out on the World Cup in his absence.

In the Azzurri camp, he will hope to work hard and get many playing minutes, but first, he has discussed his injury hell.

The former Fiorentina man said via Football Italia:

“It’s also nice to be here and get back to the routine of before. It’s been 10 endless months, in August when it seemed to be there the finish line at every training session I had knee problems.

“I had to do check-ups, I flew back to Innsbruck, the month of August was really terrible but with strength and tenacity and the people who loved me I got out of it and it took me two months to get back into shape, then coming back with the team and the call with PSG was the closing of a circle.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of Italy’s best players and you could argue that they would have qualified for the World Cup if he partook in their last qualifying matches.

The attacker will be focused on a return to full fitness and we hope he doesn’t suffer any injury in the games for the Azzurri.

By the return of club football next year, he should be in top shape and ready to start scoring for us.