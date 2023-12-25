Juventus coach Max Allegri could be facing a dilemma ahead of the showdown against Roma, as he might have to choose between Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz.

With the Italian star unavailable through injury, the tactician gave the Turk his full debut against Frosinone last weekend.

The 18-year-old returned the favor with an eye-opening display highlighted by a sensational goal. The youngster found his way to the box between three defenders before placing his shot at the near corner.

Nevertheless, Chiesa’s patellar tendon problem shouldn’t rule him out for too long. The Euro 2020 winner could make his return as early as the next fixture.

So if Allegri were to have both players at his disposal, who would be in the starting line-up against Jose Mourinho’s men next Saturday?

According to Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24, the manager will likely prefer to field Chiesa over Yildiz if the Italian presents himself in an optimal physical condition during the week.

This season, the former Fiorentina star has contributed with five goals and two assists in 15 Serie A appearances. He ended a long drought by winning a spot kick and converting it himself against Genoa ten days ago.

Juve FC say

The emergence of Yildiz onto the scene can only be deemed as fabulous news for Juventus.

However, casting Chiesa aside in favor of the rising teenager would be unfair at this stage, as the Italian has been delivering good displays this season and working extremely hard for the team.

Moreover, confirming Chiesa as the main option with Kenan coming in as a second-half super-sub could be a nightmarish scenario for opposition defenders.

Starting next season, the return of European football would provide the Turkish youngster the chance to start more prominently.