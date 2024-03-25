Juventus coach Max Allegri will once again have to decide between Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz for the upcoming clash against Lazio.

Following the international break, the Bianconeri will resume their campaign with a showdown against the Biancocelesti in the Italian capital.

Former Juventus defender Igor Tudor will be making his bow at the Olimpico Stadium after being appointed as a successor to Maurizio Sarri.

On the other hand, Max Allegri will be negotiating this encounter with a depleted frontline.

Dusan Vlahovic will be serving a one-match ban for the second time this month after losing his head in the final minutes against Genoa.

While Arkadiusz Milik is the Serbian’s designated replacement, the Pole is also out with an injury.

Therefore, Moise Kean will be making his first start since the turn of the year, as he’ll be the only centre-forward at Allgeri’s disposal next weekend.

But while that role sorted itself out, the manager still has the usual dilemma of picking between Chiesa and Yildiz for the second-striker position.

Although the Turkish teenager has been the more impressive player while on international duty, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) still tips the Italian to get the nod.

This has been the case in recent weeks, with Chiesa partnering Vlahovic or Milik upfront in the 3-5-2 formation.

While the pecking order could still change between now and Saturday, Yildiz appears destined for the bench.

Nevertheless, the 18-year-old would still be looking to make an impact as a second-half substitute.