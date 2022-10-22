Chiesa plays 45 minutes in Juventus test match

Juventus has been handed a massive boost in their bid to reintegrate Federico Chiesa after the attacker played 45 minutes in an internal friendly game.

Chiesa has been injured for almost a year, having suffered a severe injury in January against AS Roma.

It has been a long way back for him, and he partially started training with the first team recently.

He has still not made a team sheet yet, and the Bianconeri organised a friendly game between a team mixed with the under-19 and under23 to face the senior players who didn’t start against Empoli.

Calciomercato reports the game ended 7-1 and Chiesa scored twice in a performance that will delight the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Having Chiesa back will be a significant positive to our season because the winger is a player you can trust to deliver.

Before his injury, he had done well for club and country and his return will certainly improve our league standing.

However, we must manage the expectation on him and the other players must continue to do well on their own.

Hopefully, he would get on the pitch in a competitive match soon enough to help the team.