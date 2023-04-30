Chiesa, Rabiot and the most interesting stats leading to Bologna vs Juventus

On Sunday, Bologna and Juventus will collide in the closing curtain of Serie A Round 32. The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to tonight’s encounter.

First, the Rossoblu happen to be one of the Old Lady’s favorite victims. Juventus are without a defeat against the Emilians in their last 21 meetings, registering 17 wins and four draws. This is the club’s longest undefeated streak against a current Serie A club.

Moreover, the Bianconeri haven’t tasted defeat at the Renato Dall’Ara in their last 19 trips. Their last loss dates back to November 1998.

Federico Chiesa also enjoys his outings against Bologna. He scored six goals in eight matches against them. That’s at least two more than any other opponent.

For his part, Filip Kostic opened his Juventus account in the reverse fixture, when he scored the opener in the 3-0 win over Thiago Motta’s men.

If included in the lineup, Adrien Rabiot will celebrate his 100th start in a Juventus jersey. The Frenchman is the club’s top scorer in Serie A with 8 strikes (alongside Dusan Vlahovic). The last midfielder to score more goals for the Bianconeri in a single league campaign was Sami Khedira with nine strikes in 2017/18.

While Mattia Perin will be on the bench today, he leads the way with the highest save percentage in Serie A this season (81.6%). He is third in Europe’s Top Five leagues, only being Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen (86.8%) and Ajax’s Gerónimo Rulli (82.1%).