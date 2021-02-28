Chiesa reacts to claims Juventus are lacking in attack

Federico Chiesa was quizzed after the clash with Verona last night, and he certainly didn’t agree that Juventus are lacking in attack.

The Old Lady were unable to claim all three points after the home side equalised in the final 15 minutes of action, and their reaction to dropping points has not been great.

We’ve fallen to seven points behind rivals Inter Milan in the title race, and reporters tried to ask Chiesa if he felt his side was lacking something in attack.

Fede clearly didn’t believe this was the case, but blamed his side’s failure to control the game when they were winning, citing fatigue as a possible reason.

“I disagree on this assessment because we scored three goals against Crotone, but we could have scored six,” Chiesa told Dazn after the final whistle (via TuttoJuve).

“Today was a match against Verona that runs all over the pitch and gives you great pressure, it’s hard to score and win the match. We had the opportunities, we took the lead and there we had to be better, more capable and above all go back to details. But in terms of attack production even today we took the lead and we created the conditions to do it in the first half. goals. I don’t understand this evaluation.”

Juventus have scored plenty of goals throughout the campaign, but are clearly lacking numbers at present with many young and inexperienced players filling the bench at present.

Verona were solid in defence yesterday, and deserves credit for their performance, but Juve definitely struggled to show their true credentials after they took the lead.

Could something be missing from our attack currently?

