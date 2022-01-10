Chiesa reacts to messages of support after his injury

Federico Chiesa’s latest injury has potentially ended his campaign for Juventus in a huge blow to both the attacker and the club.

He is now expected to undergo knee surgery, which should correct the problem.

As the news broke that he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, several fans including present and former players, sent a message of support to the Euro 2020 hero.

He has taken to social media to send his heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of support he is receiving.

He posted an image of himself on Instagram and captioned it: “Heartfelt thanks to everyone for the messages of support. See you soon, on the pitch!”

Chiesa has been one of the finest Italian players in the last year and would be a significant loss to the Serie A and Champions League in the months he would be out of action.

The attacker is still just 24 and has many more years of top-level performance to deliver for us.

For now, we wish him a quick recovery, and hopefully, we will see him on the pitch soon.

Juve now has to find ways to win matches without relying on the son of Enrico Chiesa.