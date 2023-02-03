Chiesa recalls the moment he injured his leg last year

Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa has recalled when he injured his leg last year and revealed he couldn’t feel his knee.

Chiesa suffered an ACL tear and was on the sidelines for ten months as he recovered from the problem.

He returned to action last year but still isn’t up to his best levels physically as Juve continues to struggle to recover the attacker.

Speaking about the injury in his latest documentary, the attacker said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I was about to kick, Smalling enters and I feel a crazy twinge in the knee. At first I thought you had torn a tendon, I go to the ground and I feel my knee go out. The doctor enters the field and I told him that I no longer felt my knee. On the sidelines I decided to try, but with each step I felt ‘stuck’.

“At the first change of direction, I heard this sound but louder, as if the knee came out of the joint, I collapsed on the ground. Hands in my hair, Lorenzo Pellegrini approaches and I said to him: ‘I broke it all’. I started to cry as soon as the doctor made a sort of move to see if the crusader was holding or not. He froze and shook his head. I started to despair, to cry,words are not even needed in those moments”.

Juve FC Says

A knee injury is one of the worst any player could suffer and it is good news that Chiesa is back in contention for matches.

However, we must not rush the attacker and must allow him to naturally reach the levels he was at before the setback.

The Azzurri star is still young, so there are so many football seasons left in him and we must be patient to get the best from him eventually.