Federico Chiesa is not going to allow Juventus to offload him to just any club this summer and has turned down two opportunities to leave the Allianz Stadium.
Juve FC Says
We could be stuck with the attacker for another season, and Motta should probably give him a chance to prove he can do well in his system.
2 Comments
He will be on the sidelines, then? It is what it is. We’ll see. Not taking the pay cut is not showing loyalty either but there’s lots of money involved so it’s not as easy as me sitting here and saying it. Looks like they will be just letting lots of people on the sidelines get freebies.
He is the best player in Juve right now. He will not be in sidelines , Motta can’t find anyone with his price