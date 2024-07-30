The attacker has just resumed pre-season training at the club, having been allowed to delay his return due to his recent marriage.

He struggled under the management of Max Allegri, and Thiago Motta is not excited about working with him.

Chiesa refused to reach an agreement with the Bianconeri on a new deal before Euro 2024 began, and with his contract expiring next summer, Juve wants him to leave now.

Although reports claim that top European clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham, are interested in him, he has received offers from clubs outside Europe’s top leagues.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli and Besiktas of Turkiye have both signalled interest in his signature so far, but Chiesa has turned down both offers.

He does not want to move to Saudi Arabia and is uninterested in joining Ciro Immobile at Besiktas.

The Euro 2020 winner wants to play at a club that competes in the Champions League and will wait for offers or stay at Juve.