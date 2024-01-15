Juventus will regain the services for Federico Chiesa for the upcoming encounter against Sassuolo.

The Italian star had to skip the club’s last two fixtures due to a slight injury. He remained at home while his teammates earned a hard-fought victory in Salerno and was also unavailable for the 4-0 thrashing of Frosinone in the Coppa Italia last Thursday.

In his absence, Arkadiusz Milik and Kenan Yildiz shone in the cup fixture. The Polish bomber scored a personal hattrick and even had a fourth goal disallowed, while the Turkish teenager stunned the crowds with an exhilarating finish.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus coach Max Allegri will be looking to choose between Milik and Yildiz for Tuesday’s encounter against Sassuolo.

Dusan Vlahovic, who started on the bench in the Coppa Italia, will certainly return to the starting lineup.

The Serbian has been decisive in the previous three Serie A fixtures, scoring two late winners and providing to assist for Adrien Rabiot’s goal against Roma.

The Roman newspaper believes that Yildiz is the slight favorite to join the former Fiorentina star in attack.

This would be the 18-year-old’s fourth start in the last five fixtures, showcasing the manager’s undoubted trust in his capabilities.

For his part, Chiesa is only fit enough for a spot on the bench, but Allegri would certainly resort to his services in the second half if extra flair is required in the final third.