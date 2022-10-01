Chiesa returns positive tests to boost Juventus’ hopes

Federico Chiesa is boosting Juventus’ hopes he could return to the pitch sooner than expected.

An injury has sidelined the winger since the start of January after he picked up a nasty one.

This has forced Juventus to adapt without him, and they have clearly missed his impact on the team.

The Azzurri star has been quietly working his way back to fitness, although it has taken much longer than the club expected.

A new report on Calciomercato says it is just a matter of time before we see him on the pitch in black and white again.

The report claims he has been undergoing final tests before they give him the go-ahead, and they have all been positive so far.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of our key players, and we have missed his services for almost a year.

The attacker was our key man in offense before he was sidelined, and we know what he brings to the team when he plays.

It brings great joy that he is close to a return because it means we could soon become the top club we all desire again.

However, it does not make so much sense to wait for him before we turn around our season. Other players should be contributors too.