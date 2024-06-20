Federico Chiesa’s career has been blighted by injuries, especially since he moved to Juventus.

Since the club signed him, the attacker has missed around half of its competitive games, which is far from the ideal scenario for any team.

Chiesa is one of the finest attackers in European football when he is fit, but since his last long-term injury, he has not reached the level he was at before that setback.

He is working hard to help Italy win Euro 2024 after being such a key player in their triumph in 2021.

Juve’s new manager, Thiago Motta, hopes to work with the best version of Chiesa, and the attacker has revealed he is now close to his pre-injury fitness levels.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The injury slowed down my career, but it taught me a lot. Before I was probably a more instinctive, more impulsive player, and perhaps my game has changed a little, but not my speed. Now I’m back very close to the level I was at before the injury.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been one of the finest attackers in Europe over the last few seasons, but he will do better if he is fitter.

It’s great to hear that he is nearing his best fitness levels, and that would be great news for us ahead of next season.