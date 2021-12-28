Chiesa reveals his football idols and heaps praise on Ronaldo

Since emerging to the scene as young winger at Fiorentina, all the signs indicated that Federico Chiesa can become one of the greatest stars of his generation.

The 23-year-old would soon earn his big-money transfer to Juventus. He quickly cemented himself as a fan favorite in Turin, and then played a significant role in Italy’s charge towards Euro 2020 glory.

Growing up as the son of Enrico Chiesa, the young Fede was surely inspired by his father and wanted nothing more but to follow his footsteps.

However, the Bianconeri star also idolized two other footballing greats who represented Juventus and Milan.

“My idols? Kakà and Alessandro Del Piero,” said Chiesa in an interview with La Repubblica via ilBianconero.

Nevertheless, the young star made sure to pay homage for another great player, one that happened to be a teammate of his during his inaugural season in Turin.

We’re talking of course about Cristiano Ronaldo who played at Juventus between 2018 and 2021 before sealing a return to Manchester United last summer.

“Then I was lucky enough to spend a year with one of the greatest champions in the history of football: Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I was able to see him live, witness his dedication and his mental strength, and how he’s decisive and present in every situation.

“He was a constant inspiration for me. Cristiano is on a planet of his own. It was exciting to work with him and see firsthand what he does to be so strong.”