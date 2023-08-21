Last night, it only took Federico Chiesa just over a minute to score in Udine, picking up from where he left off last season.

The 25-year-old led his club’s resounding 3-0 victory over Udinese on the opening matchday of the new Serie A campaign.

Dusan Vlahovic and Adrien Rabiot were also on target for Juventus who returned home with three goals and as many points.

After the match, Chiesa made a casual shout-out that certainly didn’t go unnoticed, mentioning the importance of Francesco Magnanelli.

The 38-year-old joined Max Allegri’s staff in the summer. Many observers are already crediting his work for the team’s improved performances.

“I feel good as a second striker. It’s the coach who decides our roles.” said the former Fiorentina man in his post-match interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“We’re trying these new tactics with Magnanelli too, we get along well.”

Magnanelli is a former Regista who spent the vast majority of his campaign at Sassuolo. He joined the Neroverdi in 2005 and hung up his boots in 2022.

He remained at Sassuolo last season as part of Alessio Dionisi’s coaching staff, but Allegri managed to poach his services this summer.

On another note, Chiesa insists that Juventus must play proactive football while setting the Champions League as the main objective for the club this season.

“Today we played a great game, especially the first half. We were very intense and played high.

“We have to play like this, this is modern football. We must not lock ourselves at the back, but be proactive.

“As for the transfer market, you have to talk to the management. We only focus on the field. As the coach says, the goal is to qualify for the Champions League.”