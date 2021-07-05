Chiesa reveals one surprising name that helped him settle at Juventus

Federico Chiesa has revealed his love for Alvaro Morata as they prepare to face off against each other for the Italian and Spanish national teams at Euro 2020.

Chiesa joined Juventus from Fiorentina last summer and he needed a helping hand in settling at the club.

Considering that some of Serie A’s top players are at Juve and Morata only rejoined the club last summer, one would have expected other stars to have helped him settle in Turin.

However, the attacker revealed recently that one player that made his start to life at Juventus very easy was Morata and he says they have an excellent relationship.

Speaking recently, Chiesa says he and the Atletico Madrid loanee have been talking and they congratulated each other after their recent goals.

He then revealed that the Spaniard was one of the players that helped him settle at Turin and he is looking forward to meeting him again.

“We spoke and congratulated each other on the goals,” he said to Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia.

“We will greet each other, I love him.

“He was one of the players who helped me fit in better when I arrived at Juve. It will be nice to meet him in this semi-final.”