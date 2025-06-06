Federico Chiesa departed Juventus last summer following a meeting with Thiago Motta, during which the new manager made it clear that the attacker was not part of his plans. For several months prior to this, there had been ongoing discussions between Chiesa and the club about a potential contract extension. However, no agreement was reached, and once it became evident that Motta would not rely on the Euro 2020 winner, Juventus decided to sell.

Chiesa completed a move to Liverpool, where he has since gone on to win the Premier League. Despite this achievement, his contribution during the season was limited, and it remains debatable whether Juventus would have been in a better position had he remained. Nevertheless, the decision to part ways with him marked one of several high-profile departures from the Allianz Stadium in recent months.

Chiesa Questions Juventus’ Recent Squad Decisions

Since his exit, Juventus have made additional changes to the squad. In January, both Danilo and Nicolo Fagioli were also excluded from the project, decisions that Chiesa has now commented on. Speaking to Calciomercato, Chiesa reflected on the developments: “At Juventus, we all knew that Szczesny and Rabiot were out of the project. The exclusions of Fagioli and Danilo instead surprised me. Dani was the point of reference in the dressing room, he is a Juventus fan inside, his cut was a choice that I did not understand, nor shared.”

His remarks highlight a growing sentiment of confusion regarding the club’s recent personnel choices. While some exits were expected, others appear to have caught players and supporters off guard, particularly the removal of Danilo, who was seen as a leader within the dressing room and deeply connected to the club’s values.

Danilo (Getty Images)

Management Under Scrutiny

Juventus’ transfer decisions over the past year have drawn significant criticism. While certain sales were deemed strategic, many have been widely regarded as misjudged. This growing dissatisfaction within and around the club is believed to have contributed to the dismissal of Cristiano Giuntoli. The overall direction and consistency of squad planning now remain key concerns as Juventus prepare for the upcoming season. The club’s leadership will need to regain trust through a clearer vision and more stable management.