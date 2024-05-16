Federico Chiesa is one of the players that reports suggest does not have a good relationship with Max Allegri.

This is partly because the attacker has spent most of his time on the Juve team playing out of position.

Chiesa is one of the finest players in the Bianconeri squad, but he is best on the wing.

That rarely happens under Allegri, who has stayed committed to his 3-5-2 formation, forcing Chiesa to adapt as one of the two strikers in the system.

The Azzurri star has not signed a new deal, with reports claiming he will leave if Allegri remains the club’s manager.

However, the attacker was asked about the manager’s future after they won the Coppa Italia, and he made it clear that it is not a question he should answer.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Certain assessments are made by the club. Of course, there is disappointment because we let the Scudetto dream slip too soon.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is truly not in a position to discuss Allegri’s future because he won’t have a say on what the club does.

But almost everyone now knows Allegri is leaving and it is a good thing that he won the Coppa Italia.