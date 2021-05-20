Chiesa says Juventus did what Atalanta always did to beat them

Federico Chiesa says Juventus gave Atalanta a piece of what they always dish out to other teams to beat them in the Coppa Italia final yesterday.

Andrea Pirlo’s men beat La Dea to win the cup and end their campaign with a trophy.

This has been a turbulent season for the club as they attempted to maintain their position as Italy’s top team with a new and inexperienced manager.

While Pirlo learns the ropes, Gian Piero Gasperini has turned Atalanta into one of Italy’s most exciting teams to watch.

His side plays an intense attacking style of football that sees them up the tempo of their press as the game goes on.

They held Juve to a 1-1 draw in the first half of the match and were expected to resume the game with high intensity.

However, the Bianconeri came prepared and pressed them with a lot more intensity after the break, which helped them to emerge victoriously.

Chiesa says they borrowed a leaf from Atalanta’s own book to kill them off.

“It was a very intense Final, we have to give Atalanta credit for playing really well, but Juve showed again that experience can make the difference and we brought home the trophy,” Chiesa told RAI Sport via Football Italia.

“It’s true that we came on with a lot of intensity and hunger. Usually that’s what Atalanta do, they step up a gear in the second half, but this time we did it.”