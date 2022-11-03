Federico Chiesa made his long-awaited return to competitive football last night as a second-half substitute for Juventus against PSG.

The attacker has been injured since the start of this year and continues to work on his return to full fitness.

The Bianconeri had been expecting him to return after the World Cup, but he made great progress in recent weeks and it earned him a place in the Bianconeri squad for the match against the Parisians.

He entered the game as a substitute for Fabio Miretti shortly after PSG had scored their winning goal.

He couldn’t help Juve earn at least a point from the fixture, but it was great to have him on the pitch in a competitive game.

The former Fiorentina man was also delighted to be back and he posted about that on his Instagram page after the match.

He published some pictures and captioned it: “To Juventus fans, to Juventus, Thank you!”

Juve FC Says

It is great to see Chiesa back in the team after such a long time and now we can get more goals from the boys.

The winger still needs time to reach his peak fitness, but we can trust him to make an impact with the few minutes he gets in the coming weeks.