Chiesa sends a message to Juventus fans ahead of his return from injury

Juventus has missed the undeniable talents and impact of Federico Chiesa over the last few months that he has been out with an injury.

The Bianconeri haven’t been the same attacking unit without him, and their fans are still waiting for a day he and Dusan Vlahovic will take to the pitch together.

The Azzurri star has been injured since January and he is currently working his way back to full fitness.

Juventus has moved on without him, and they have had some ups and downs. But you can tell that they could do much better if he was in the team.

The attacker is also raring to come back and help his club and the Italian national team.

In a recent Instagram post, he published images of himself in Juventus and the Azzurri jersey and captioned the post: “Back soon.”

Juve FC Says

We have missed the performance of Chiesa, who was arguably our most important attacker last season.

He is one of the most talented Italian players at the moment, and we know he would deliver some top-level performances for us before this season ends if he returns to fitness soon.