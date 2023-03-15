Chiesa set to miss Juventus trip to Germany

Federico Chiesa is set to miss Juventus’ match against Freiburg this week as the Bianconeri look to build on their first-leg advantage in the tie.

The attacker missed most of 2022 with an injury and is not at the peak level yet.

However, he started some games for the Bianconeri in 2023, which has been a delight to their fans.

He featured in the first leg of the game against Freiburg but ended the fixture with an injury that forced him to miss the 4-2 win against Sampdoria.

Juve had been hopeful that he and Angel di Maria would be fit for the return leg of the European game, but that might not happen.

While the Argentinian could play a part in the fixture, a report on Football Italia reveals Chiesa is unlikely to feature in it.

The report claims the attacker has not fully recovered and Max Allegri will be careful not to aggravate his injury further.

With the international window coming up, the gaffer could allow him to rest and field him in the club’s first game in April.

This means the Azzurri star will have to spend another period of time away from the action, as he works to reach his peak fitness following his long-term absence through injury.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a key player for us, but we cannot allow him to suffer another injury or a relapse of the problem he just suffered.

The attacker will have enough time to make an impact at the club, but we must allow him to heal properly.