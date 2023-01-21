Chiesa set to return to the bench for Juventus match against Atalanta

Federico Chiesa will return to the bench when Juventus takes on Atalanta this weekend as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

The attacker missed ten months in 2022 because of a serious injury and only started playing a few minutes in games just before the World Cup.

Max Allegri has started the Euro 2020 winner in the last two games against Napoli and Monza, but a report on Tuttojuve reveals he will be benched for the match against La Dea this weekend.

The report reveals the Bianconeri gaffer has opted to go with Angel di Maria instead and Chiesa will have to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has played a lot of football in the last few weeks, but we must not forget that the attacker has just returned from a serious injury and must not be overloaded with minutes.

He is a key player for the club and we have longed to have him back on the team, so his return has excited all of us.

However, if we overuse Chiesa too soon, he might suffer another serious injury.