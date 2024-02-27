Juventus have reportedly identified Federico Chiesa and Matias Soulé as the most likely candidates to be sacrificed in the summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri could opt to sell one of the wingers, or perhaps both, depending on the offers they receive.

Chiesa is currently enduring a tough period, while his contract will expire in 2025. Therefore, next summer could represent the club’s ultimate chance to monetize on the player before he potentially ends up leaving for free a year later.

The pink newspaper believes that the Italian’s departure would require an offer between 30 and 40 million euros.

Nevertheless, the source leaves the door open for a possible contract renewal, as the player’s agent, Fali Ramadini, was in Turin over the weekend.

As for Soulé, Juventus have been watching his exploits at Frosinone with great excitement.

The Argentine’s market value has now reached around 35 million euros, and he he already attracted suitors from the Premier League, including Crystal Palace.

The Bianconeri consider him the right profile to finance the expected summer onslaught for Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners.

As we all know by now, the 25-year-old Dutchman is on top of Cristiano Giuntoli’s midfield shortlist.

However, he isn’t the only candidate to bolster the Old Lady’s middle of the park. As the source tells it, Lewis Ferguson is another concrete candidate for the role.

The Scotland international is enjoying a brilliant campaign at Bologna who have slapped an asking price between 25 and 30 million euros on the player’s back.

Moreover, Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson and Lazio’s Felipe Anderson are some of the most notable options to bolster the attacking department, with the latter available on a free transfer.