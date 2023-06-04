Chiesa strike sinks Udinese but Juventus fall short in Europa League race

In their final fixture of the season, Juventus beat Udinese at the Dacia Arena thanks to a solitary strike from Federico Chiesa.

However, the Bianconeri had to settle for a Conference League spot (barring a UEFA ban) as Atalanta and Roma both won their matches to secure their places in the Europa League.

Max Allegri started the match in a 3-5-1-1 formation, with Chiesa supporting Arkadiusz Milik upfront. Fabio Miretti joined Manuel Locatelli in midfield while Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic took their customary spots on the flanks.

The first half turned out to be a forgettable affair with very few chances to write home about. Beto wasted a free header early on, and while the Old Lady had the most ball possession, it was mostly barren.

Juve’s best chance in the first 45 minutes came through club captain Leonardo Bonucci whose header rattled the post from a corner kick, while Chiesa also came close on one occasion.

In the second half, Allegri resorted to his bench for solutions, introducing Samuel Iling-Junior and then Angel Di Maria.

These introductions paid dividends, with the Englishman taking part in the buildup of the solitary goal of the match. Locatelli found Chiesa with a simple pass, and the latter turned goalward before sending a clinical shot past Marco Silvestri.

While Juventus had several inviting chances to add to their lead, the Zebrette also pressed in the final minutes in the hopes of finding an equalizer.

Nevertheless, the score remained unchanged, with Juventus finishing their chaotic campaign in seventh place after being hit by a 10-point deduction that denied them access to the Champions League zone.