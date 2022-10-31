Chiesa suffers a setback in his bid to return to full fitness

Federico Chiesa gave Juventus fans hope when he recently returned to partial training.

The winger has been injured for almost a year and fans want to see him in black and white again soon.

He even participated in a friendly organised by the Bianconeri and it seemed he was very close to a return to the pitch.

However, a report on Il Bianconero reveals that Max Allegri has been unable to give a definite date for his return because he suffered a setback in his recovery.

The report claims the athletic part of his recovery did not go to plan and he had to stop, which means his return date will be prolonged.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of our best players and we have missed his influence on the team for much of this year.

If he had been part of the current team, we would have won more matches this season, but we must move on without him.

There is no need for us to force him back because the injury he suffered was serious and requires a lot of care.

The available players must continue to win matches to help the team perform better.