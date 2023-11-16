All eyes will be on Federico Chiesa’s performance during Italy’s matches in this international break. The attacker, who was a hero at Euro 2020, missed the last two international windows due to injury. Luciano Spalletti, Italy’s manager, has been unable to call upon Chiesa since taking on the role and is eager to harness the forward’s capabilities in this window.

Chiesa, currently in good shape, is enthusiastic about contributing to his country’s efforts to improve their situation. His presence is crucial for the Azzurri, who are on the verge of missing out on a place at Euro 2024. This would mark the third major tournament they fail to qualify for in the last four available.

Speaking ahead of the match, Chiesa emphasised the importance of Italy qualifying for the Euros, underscoring the significance of the upcoming games for the national team.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Our group is the right mix between the new ones and those who were already there at the European Championship. We have to qualify because we are Italy, even if there is the possibility of another failure after the world championship in Palermo. But we take to the pitch aware of wanting to achieve the objective. Spalletti asks a lot of me, I hope to be able to satisfy him on the pitch.”

Juve FC Says

Italy has struggled to qualify for international tournaments recently and it will be embarrassing if they are not in Germany next year to defend their title.