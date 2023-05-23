Chiesa, the woodwork and the most interesting stats from Empoli vs Juventus

In what was a woeful evening for Juventus on all levels, the club faltered to a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Empoli. The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats registered on this forgettable night.

Juve have only lost four of their 28 matches against the Azzurri in Serie A. But their previous defeats had all been 0-1, unlike yesterday’s embarrassing scoreline.

For the first time since December 1955, the Old Lady lost a league fixture played on Monday. On the other hand, Empoli have won five of their last six Monday fixtures.

On another note, Juventus have hit the woodwork on 17 occasions this season, more than any other Serie A team. Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik are leading the charts in this regard, with each rattling the woodwork three times.

For his part, Federico Chiesa has become the fourth player to reach the 200-appearance milestone in Serie A amongst players born after 1997, joining Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nicolo Barella and Manuel Locatelli.

The winger scored his first Serie A goal in 501 days (his last coming against Napoli in January 2022 prior to his horrendous ACL injury). The Italian has now contributed to a goal in his last three Serie A appearances (one goal and two assists) for the first time since March 2021.