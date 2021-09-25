Chiesa thinking of Juventus exit and a German club is confident of signing him

Federico Chiesa is unconvinced about playing for Massimiliano Allegri and he is thinking about leaving Juventus, according to Todofichajes.

The attacker joined the Bianconeri last season and he was in a blistering form under the management of Andrea Pirlo.

Allegri takes a more cautious approach to the game and his tactics could see attacking players struggle.

That has been the case for Chiesa who has gone from starring for Italy in Euro 2020 to struggling for impact at Turin.

After his first season at the club, he would have been confident of doing even better in this campaign.

But that hasn’t been the case as he struggles to make an impact and the report claims he is now eyeing an exit.

In the summer, the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich tried to sign him, but they were unsuccessful.

They have now been joined by Borussia Dortmund and the report claims the Germans are confident they will seal the deal for his signature.

It claims that Chiesa wants to join a club that would build their team around him and he could achieve that in Dortmund.

The Germans are so keen to have him that they will spend more than 70m euros to get the Euro 2020 winner.