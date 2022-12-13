Chiesa tipped to start for Juventus in the friendly against Arsenal

Although the World Cup isn’t over yet, most Juventus fans will be more interested in the action in London this Saturday rather than the one in Doha (which will host the match for the Bronze medal).

This weekend will mark the club’s return to competitiveness, albeit in a friendly test, as Max Allegri’s men travel to the English capital for a meeting with Arsenal.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, this event could feature the return of Federico Chiesa to the starting formation for the first time since January.

The winger had sustained an ACL injury that kept him out of action for more than 10 months, but has recently made his return to the pitch, making three second-half cameos just before the winter the break.

The source expects the 25-year-old to start from the get-go against the Premier League leaders.

As the report explains, Allegri will maintain the 3-5-2 lineup which has beared its fruits as the club managed to kickstart a six-match domestic winning streak.

Despite being a natural winger, Chiesa will supposedly start upfront alongside Moise Kean, in the absence of the club’s other attacking options; Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik.

The encounter between Juventus and the Gunners will take place this Saturday at the Emirates Stadium in North London. The kickoff will be at 19:00 (CET).