Chiesa to Juventus no longer an obligation – But will it matter?

On Sunday night, Juve’s celebrations lasted only for a short while, as it was later overshadowed by the news of Federico Chiesa’s cruciate ligament injury.

Baring a miraculous recovery, the winger is not expected to step a foot on the pitch for the remainder of the campaign.

This incident will change many things for Juventus, including Max Allegri’s tactical scheming and Federico Cherubini’s market strategy.

Moreover, the injury will even have effects on the stipulations of the contract between Fiorentina and Juventus regarding the player’s transfer.

The European champion made the switch from Florence to Turin in October 2020 on an initial two-year loan deal. At the end of the period, the Bianconeri will have the right to buy him on a permanent basis, which can turn into an obligation on certain conditions.

But as explained by Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, two of the three conditions can no longer be achieved, which means that the Old Lady won’t be contractually obliged to buy Chiesa.

The first stipulation is based on the number of appearances (60%), but until now, the player only appeared in 38% of the season’s total fixtures.

The second condition is related to the number of goals, but Chiesa has only scored four of the required 10.

The only condition that can still be achieved is Champions League qualification at the end of the season.

But as the source confirms, Juventus aren’t planning on losing a player that is considered as a protagonist for the present and the future.

So even without an obligation to buy, Juventus fans can rest assured, as the club will eventually exercise its right to buy the player at the end of the season.