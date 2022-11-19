Chiesa to return to training before his Juventus teammates

Federico Chiesa has returned to action in the last few weeks after nearly a year out because of injury.

Juventus missed the winger as he spent time on the treatment table and Max Allegri insists his team will perform better when they can field an in-form Chiesa.

The Bianconeri allowed him to join the Italian national team for the recent international break to continue building his fitness.

The rest of the players who are not participating in the Qatar 2022 World Cup are also on break now.

They will return on the 6th of next month, but a report on Football Italia reveals Chiesa will return earlier.

It claims the winger intends to return to training one week before his teammates are expected back.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa knows he has lost a lot of time while injured and needs to begin contributing to his team’s performance soon enough.

The winger is one of the finest players in our squad and we need him to be in form to help us maintain our current upward trajectory.

We are confident he will be a key member of the squad from next year, but for now, he must work hard to reach the fitness level required.