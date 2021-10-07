Chiesa Top, Bonucci Flop – The Italian media rates the displays of Juventus stars against Spain

At the San Siro Stadium in Milano, the European champions failed to replicate their Euro 2020 success against Spain, succumbing to a 1-2 defeat at home soil.

La Roja therefore reached the final of the UEFA Nations League, and will meet the winner of France and Belgium on Sunday.

Juventus were by far the most represented team in Italy last night, with three players in the starting formation, and another three coming off the bench.

While some Bianconeri stars did well despite the defeat, others did not. For instance, Leonardo Bonucci was arguably the main culprit after earning his marching orders following a second yellow card in the first half.

The veteran defender naturally received below-average grades from the major Italian newspapers (la Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport).

On the other hand, Federico Chiesa was the most dangerous player for the Azzurri, and almost single-handedly created Italy’s lone goal with a ferocious counter attack before unselfishly laying it to the path of Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Giorgio Chiellini also received high marks after fixing his side’s defensive woes following his introduction, while Manuel Locatelli earned decent grades for his second half efforts in midfield.

Here are the full grades as reported by ILBianconero:

BONUCCI: Gazzetta 4, Tuttosport 4, CorSport 4.5

CHIESA: Gazzetta 7, Tuttosport 7, CorSport 6.5

BERNARDESCHI: Gazzetta 5.5, Tuttosport 6, CorSport 5.5

CHIELLINI: Gazzetta 7, Tuttosport 7, CorSport 6.5

LOCATELLI: Gazzetta 6.5, Tuttosport 6, CorSport 6

KEAN: Gazzetta 6, Tuttosport 5.5, CorSport 5.5